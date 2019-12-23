This hands-free metronome app could change the way you practise

For a lot of musicians, a metronome is an invaluable practice tool, and there are multiple apps that are designed to help you keep time. AudioKit Pro’s Hey Metronome is different, though, in that it can be controlled with your voice, meaning that you don’t need to keep taking your hands off your instrument.

This feature is built into the app - your phone OS’s voice control system isn’t used, and there’s no need to be connected to the internet. You can choose from a range of different sounds, and use your voice to set the tempo, start/stop, speed up, slow down and more. What’s more, there are 100+ subdivision and accent combinations to choose from.

You can customise the look of the app, too: more than a dozen backgrounds are included, and you can also create your own by using one of your photos.