This free plugin lets you store photos of your hardware settings inside your DAW

Instant recall of plugin settings is something we take for granted in our DAWs, but many people are working on projects that use not only software processors, but also hardware ones, and that’s when things can get a little more complicated.

Non-Lethal Applications’ Snapshot is a new free plugin that makes it easy for you to store photographs of your hardware settings right inside your tracks. Just take a snap on your mobile, upload it to your computer, and you can then load it into Snapshot. You can add a few text notes to the photo as well, should you wish.

Snapshot is free to download and runs as a VST/AU/AAX plugin. It’s Mac only at the moment, but there may be a Windows version in due course. Find out more on the Non-Lethal Applications website.