This Dell 27-inch, 4K monitor deal could convince you that your studio needs a UHD display

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading to a 4K monitor in your studio, now could be the moment to turn that thought into action. Dell’s S2721QS 27-inch UHD model might be relatively new, but it’s currently available at a pretty amazing price, and one that might not be beaten for a while.

Let’s just consider the specs here: we’re talking about a 27-inch 4K IPS panel with AMD FreeSync and a response time of 4ms. There are two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input, and all with the reassurance of Dell’s Premium Panel Exchange policy. This means that, even if just one pixel is dead, you’re entitled to a replacement.

In the UK, the monitor has a regular price of £390, but is currently reduced to £300 by default. However, if you use the discount code PGBIGSALE you can bring the price down even further - right down to just £255, in fact.

That’s quite a deal, even when you consider that Amazon Prime Day - look out for the best Prime Day music deals on MusicRadar, by the way - is just around the corner.

The monitor is currently reduced in the US, too, so if you want to sharpen up your display act, read on…

UK Dell 27-inch 4K monitor deal

Save more than £135 on this Dell 27-inch 4K monitor

The current price on the Dell website for this UHD display is £299.99, but if you use the code PGBIGSALE when you check out, you can bring it down even further to £255!View Deal

US Dell 27-inch 4K monitor deal