This could be the most in-depth overview of the Yamaha CS-80 synth you’ve ever seen

There are hundreds of synth demos on YouTube, but few are as exhaustive and lovingly-crafted as electronic music oracle Dave Spiers’ shakedown of Yamaha’s classic CS-80.

Produced with the help of fellow synth obsessive Kent Spong - and titled, appropriately enough, The Mighty CS-80 - the video runs to just shy of an hour, and covers the synth’s history, features and presets. There are also some tasty CS-80 jams (who could resist a track called CS-80 Funk Interlude?) and a bit of chat about famous users.

So, pour yourself a mug of something suitably rich and warm, snuggle up and enjoy. We're guessing that someone at Behringer is probably watching, too...