These gnarly guitar straps are made from old bike tyres

If you’re after a new look for your guitar - and one that’s eco-conscious to boot - you might just be interested in these chic guitar straps made from old bicycle tyres.

Crafted by London-based eco-designer Laura Zabo, the straps are designed to provide comfort as well as “last forever” - and given prices start at £22, we’d say that’s pretty good value for money if true.

Four designs are available - Punk Bicycle, Cubist Rock, Retro and the wheely cool (sorry) White Lines, which you can see above.

Straps are custom fitted to your guitar, so you’ll need to get in touch with Laura Zabo when ordering to get a be-spoke (that’s a pun, too, wheel fans) length.

Find out more on Zabo’s website.