The Workshop: how to service drum hardware

Tackled carefully, this is really straightforward job and you can choose how far you go with it.

Using this Tama cymbal stand as a guinea pig, we’re going to show you how to strip your stands right down and give all your components a deep clean.

1. Materials

On the bench here we’ve got some trusty WD-40, some fine wire wool, white spirit, chrome polish, a few rags or cleaning cloths and a rust remover pen (these are super handy and very useful for this kind of job).