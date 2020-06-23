The VB-Cable audio router comes to the Mac and you can download it for free

VB-Audio has announced that its VB-Cable virtual audio cabling device is now available for the Mac. Previously PC-only, this enables you to connect one audio application to another - so you can play audio in one app and record it in another, for example.

The developer says that VB-Cable will ‘just work’ without any configuration; select the input in one application and the output in the other and the sound will be transmitted. Functionality is the same as on the PC, with support for one to eight channels and sample rates from 44100Hz to 192kHz.

VB-Audio Software’s Vincent Burel says that he’s had frequent requests for a Mac version of VB-Cable over the years, but that it hasn’t been easy to develop. Its release marks the first step in the process of porting Voicemeeter, VB-Audio’s virtual audio mixer. It’s hoped that the Mac version of this will arrive before the end of 2020.

VB-Cable is free to download and test, and you can make a donation if you like it and plan to use it. You can add more virtual cables with the VB-Cables A+B and C+D packages, both of which are donationware. The Mac version of A+B is available now, while C+D is coming soon.