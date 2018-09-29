The ultimate guitar gear buying guide

Choosing the right guitar gear for your playing style, ability and budget can be an absolute minefield. The last thing you want is to spend over the odds on something that doesn't fit the bill or deliver the sound that's in your head.

We've tasked our resident guitar gear experts with testing hundreds of guitar products in order to compile an exhaustive series of buying guides, all aimed at helping you make the right choices.

Below you'll find our pick of the best electric and acoustic guitars, amps, effects and more. Whatever you're in the market for, you won't go far wrong with the gear in these lists...

Electric Guitars

- The 10 best electric guitars under $/£500: our pick of the best guitars for beginners and experts

- The 12 best electric guitars under $/£1,000: our pick of the best guitars for beginners and experts

- The 18 best electric guitars: our pick of the best guitars for beginners and experts

- The best Strat-style guitars under $/£2,000

- The best high-end Strat-style guitars

- The 11 best high-end electric guitars: our pick of the best guitars for experts and pro players

Acoustic guitars

- The 10 best acoustic guitars under $/£500: the best guitars for beginners and experts

- The 10 best acoustic guitars under $/£1,000: the best guitars for beginners and experts

- The 10 best high-end acoustic guitars: the best guitars for experts and pro players

- The 14 best acoustic guitars: the best acoustic guitars for beginners and experts

- The 10 best nylon-string acoustic guitars: the best classical guitars for beginners and experts

Amplification

- The 11 best guitar amps under $/£500: our pick of the best amps for beginners and experts

- The 10 best guitar amps under $/£1,000: our pick of the best amps for experts and pro players

- The 10 best high-end guitar amps: our pick of the best amps for experts and pro players

- The 15 best guitar amps: our pick of the best amps for beginners and experts

Effects

- The 11 best distortion pedals: our pick of the best drive pedals for guitar

- The 10 best chorus pedals for guitar

- The 10 best overdrive pedals: our pick of the best drive pedals for guitar

- The 11 best compressor pedals for guitar

- The 10 best delay pedals: our pick of the best effects for guitar

- The 10 best multi-effects pedals: our pick of the best guitar FX modellers

Strings

- The best electric guitar strings in the world today

Tuners

- The 10 best guitar tuners: our pick of the best pedals, apps and clip-on tuners