The Thyme draws near for Bastl Instruments’ latest effects unit

Bastl Instruments has announced a release date for its robot-operated digital tape machine, Thyme, and is taking pre-orders now.

Announced back in April at Superbooth 17 , this particular unit enables you to dabble in all sorts of stereo time-based tomfoolery including differing delays, phasing, reverb, chorus and more.

At the heart of Thyme is a multi-faceted modulation source called the Robot, which can act as an LFO with multiple waveforms, or an external CV source and as an envelope follower. All of the nine different parameters (Tape Speed, Delay Coarse & Fine, Feedback, Filter, extra heads Spacing and Levels, Dry Wet Mix and Volume) can be routed to the Robot.

On top of all that there are eight buttons for selecting presets, and these presets can be sequenced by a built-in meta sequencer. The Sequencer, Robots and the Delay can be synchronised to external or internal clock.

Thyme interfaces with MIDI, analogue clock and CV. It also includes a switchable stereo/mono input, stereo output, headphone output with level and a footswitch jack.

Thyme will be shipping from January 2018 at a price of €439 (excluding tax). For more information check out the Bastl Instruments website .

Thyme features