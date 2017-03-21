The story of Fender's iconic Tweed guitar amps

It’s easy to forget that Fender was building amplifiers before the Tele and Strat even saw the light of day. We look back to the 1940s where it all began…

From the late 1930s, Leo Fender had a radio repair shop in Fullerton that also sold records and musical instruments, so it was a natural progression to start building his own guitar amps.

In the late 40s, Fender started covering its amps in the varnished yellow and black cotton twill material we’ve all come to know as ‘tweed’

Fender initially teamed up with Clayton ‘Doc’ Kauffman, a lap steel enthusiast and inventor who had previously worked for Rickenbacker. The duo patented a guitar pickup design in 1944 and began producing lap steel guitars and amps under the K&F brand in 1945.

Kauffman left the brand to pursue other interests in 1946, leaving Leo Fender as sole owner of K&F. It was in this year that Fender Electric Instruments was established and the very first ‘Woodie’ amps were made, including the legendary Model 26, which would become the Deluxe.

Just a couple of years later, Fender started covering its amps in the varnished yellow and black cotton twill material we’ve all come to know as ‘tweed’. The cabinet and circuit designs went through a few changes, starting off with the so called ‘TV’ front and wide panel versions in 1948 and 1953, before settling on the legendary ‘narrow panel’ shape, which was introduced in 1955.