6 toneful tweed guitar amps

When only that distinctive yellow-and-black cloth will do...

Here we've rounded up six of the finest tweed guitar amps out there, starting with the Victoria 20112.

Victoria’s recreation of the original 5E3 circuit tweed Fender Deluxe produces spine-tinglingly real tweed tone that takes you back to the heady days of the late 1950s.

Built to an exceptionally high standard, the 20112 produces 14 watts from a pair of 6V6 output valves into a single 12-inch Eminence driver, making it a perfect amp for small clubs and studio work. Aimed at serious collectors, professionals and enthusiasts, it’s far from cheap, but the tone is nothing short of incredible.