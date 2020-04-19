The Rolling Stones play You Can't Always Get Want You Want live in isolation

It was probably only a matter of time but the Stones have now joined the legions of artists performing live from their homes, and the band chose to do it for the biggest online event yet.

And The Stones' drummer Charlie Watts proved his drumming prowess by performing on a flight case.

One World: Together At Home saw the legendary British band perform their together / apart from 1969's Let It Bleed. Other artists performing at the One World event included Paul McCartney (see below), Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Taylor Swift, Elton John and Lady Gaga.