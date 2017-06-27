More

The Punch is a free plugin that lets you ‘turn the knob until it sounds good’

By ()

It couldn’t be any simpler

There are plenty of production tricks you can pull to add punch to your mixes, but Audio Assault has come up with a way for you to circumnavigate all of them and simply dial it in using a single knob.

The Punch is plugin that’s free until 10 July, after which it’ll cost $10. You can use it on individual tracks or your master bus; just set an amount from between zero and 100 percent.

The Punch is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats and can be downloaded from the Audio Assault website.

