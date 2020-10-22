"The pinnacle of headroom" – Darkglass Electronics unveil Microtubes 500v2 and Alpha Omega 500 bass amps

Darkglass Electronics is expanding an already impressive compact bass amp range with the addition of the new Microtubes 500v2 and Alpha Omega 500.

As their names suggest, both are 500-watt heads in compact chassis so lots of headroom without taking up too much… room.

We absolutely love the cinematic promo video for these amps Darkglass have produced above - other brands take note!

Check out the full breakdown on the features below.

Both models feature an all new high-efficiency class D power amplifier module. This custom-designed Darkglass module enables players to pair these heads with speaker cabs with impedance as low as 2 ohms to offer even more options for your recording and playing environments.

The new internal cabinet sims on the amps are a response to player demand and use an improved version of Darkglass Electronics’ Cab Sim/IR module.

Microtubes 500v2 (Image credit: Darkglass Electronics) • Switchable Alpha and Omega analog drive/distortion circuits • MOD control for blending between Alpha and Omega distortion engines • Drive/Clean Blend control with separate Bite and Growl switches

The versatility of these amps is further enhanced by three slots for hi-res impulse responses; active for both the headphone output and the balanced XLR DI output, Microtubes 500v2 and Alpha Omega 500 are great devices for recording. Add in the auxiliary input and either amplifier is also the ideal tool for silent practicing too.

The Microtubes 500v2 and Alpha Omega 500 offer three slots for hi-res impulse responses, which are active for both the headphone output and the balanced XLR DI output to make both models ideal recording buddies.

Alpha Omega 500 (Image credit: Darkglass Electronics ) • Switchable Vintage Microtubes and Microtubes B3K analog drive/distortion circuits • Microtubes engine Tone control • Drive/Clean Blend control

The auxiliary input also makes these compact heads great for silent practicing that you can take with you wherever you go too.

Darkglass has added their "studio-grade" one-knob VCA compressor with intelligent makeup gain for level consistency, while a new graphic 6-band equalizer now replaces the previous 500 model's 4-band version.





On paper, the Microtubes 500v2 and Alpha·Omega 500 are offering extremely impressive features for versatility. Darkglass aren't backwards in saying so either and "believes that never before has such powerful tools been packed into such a compact and lightweight format".

Specs shared by Microtubes 500v2 and Alpha Omega 500

Switchable Alpha and Omega analogue drive/distortion circuits

MOD control for blending between Alpha and Omega distortion engines

Drive/Clean Blend control with separate Bite and Growl switches

Switchable Vintage Microtubes and Microtubes B3K analog drive/distortion circuits

Microtubes engine tone control

Drive/Clean Blend control

Custom-designed Darkglass high-efficiency class D power amplifier module

500 W RMS power output

8/4/2 Ohm load compatible

Analog preamp with Passive/Active input switch

Three speaker cab Impulse Response slots, selectable via the Cab Select switch.

Built-in adjustable studio-grade VCA compressor

Ultra-quiet 6-band graphic EQ

XLR DI Output with ground lift

FX Loop

3.5mm Auxiliary input

Headphone output with cabinet simulation

USB to connect to free Darkglass Suite (for Mac/PC)

Loads Impulse Responses

Control for the VCA Compressor (programmable on/off per channel)

Compatible with Intelligent and Super Intelligent Footswitches (sold separately)

Both the Microtubes 500v2 and Alpha Omega 500 are priced at £745 each. More info at darkglass.com