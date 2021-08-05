The Offspring drummer Pete Parada says he has been dropped after refusing Covid vaccine

The Offspring drummer, Pete Parada claims he has been ousted from the band’s upcoming studio and live dates after refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, owing to a rare autoimmune condition.

Parada suffers from Guillain Barré Syndrome, which causes the body’s immune system to attack nerves, leading to weakness, possible paralysis and respiratory failure.

Taking to Instagram, Parada explained that he has battled the condition since childhood, and previously contracted COVID-19 but has refused to be vaccinated after following the advice of his doctors.

“Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot a this time. I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me - so I am confident that I’d be able to handle it again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain Barré Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime. Unfortunately for me, (and my family - who is hoping to keep me around a bit longer) the risks far outweigh the benefits.”

“Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate - it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour. I mention this because you won’t be seeing me at these upcoming shows. I also want to share my story so that anyone else experiencing the agony and isolation of getting left behind right now - knows they’re not entirely alone.”

“I have no negative feelings towards my band. They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same. Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it! I’m heartbroken not to be seeing my road community, and I will miss connecting with the fans more than I can express in words.”

"While my reason for not getting this jab is medical, I want to make sure that I’m not carving out a space that is only big enough for me. I need to state, unequivocally, that I support informed consent - which necessitates choice unburdened by coercion. I do not find it ethical or wise to allow those with the most power (government, corporations, organizations, employers) to dictate medical procedures to those with the least power.”

Parada joined The Offspring in 2007, becoming the band's fourth, but second-longest serving drummer following founder James Lija, longterm sticksman, Ron Welty and Atom Willard. He has recorded four albums with the band, starting with 2012's Days Go By, and most recently, Let the Bad Times Roll. He previously played for punk bands Face To Face and Saves The Day.

The Offspring are yet to comment on Parada’s exit from the band, or who will be replacing him for the upcoming studio and tour dates.