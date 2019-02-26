The ModulAir modular synth plugin gets fully released... and it’s still free!

Full Bucket Music has announced version 1.0.0 of its modular softsynth, ModulAir, with a few updates from the earlier beta versions.

Perhaps the best news, though, is that the plugin is still free. We reported on the launch of the public beta last year and assumed that it would only be free during the beta phase. However, if you want to reward the developer for all the hard work it's put into the project, there is also a donate option available.

The new edition of ModulAir features added stereo versions of filter modules and a fix for a Reverb module bug. It is also promised that there will be plenty more updates coming, including more presets and new modules.

Version 1.0.0 is available for both PC (VST) and Mac (VST, AU) and you can download yours from the Full Bucket Music website.

ModulAir features