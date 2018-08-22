ModulAir modular softsynth is released in free beta version

Full Bucket Music has released a new modular polyphonic software synthesizer called ModulAir.
The plugin is in beta, which FBM has made public, but best of all is free to download.
Version 0.7.0 is available for Mac and PC and written in native C++ code, which promises high performance and low CPU consumption.
ModulAir features
- Fully modular architecture
- Up to 18 modules per patch
- 31 module types available
- Up to 64 voices polyphony
- TUN/SCL micro-tuning file import
- MIDI Learn – all parameters can be controlled by MIDI CC
- Double precision audio processing
- Plugin supports Windows and macOS (32-bit and 64-bit)
For more information and download links, head on over to the Full Bucket Music website.