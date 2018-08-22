ModulAir modular softsynth is released in free beta version

Full Bucket Music has released a new modular polyphonic software synthesizer called ModulAir.

The plugin is in beta, which FBM has made public, but best of all is free to download.

Version 0.7.0 is available for Mac and PC and written in native C++ code, which promises high performance and low CPU consumption.

ModulAir features

Fully modular architecture

Up to 18 modules per patch

31 module types available

Up to 64 voices polyphony

TUN/SCL micro-tuning file import

MIDI Learn – all parameters can be controlled by MIDI CC

Double precision audio processing

Plugin supports Windows and macOS (32-bit and 64-bit)