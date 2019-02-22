The Maker Hart Loop 8 could well be the perfect mixer for all mini-synth owners

Taiwanese company Maker Hart may have just answered the prayers of many a synth owner who is looking for a compact eight-channel desktop mixer, with integrated audio interface .

The Loop 8 builds on the previous model, the Loop 5, and adds extra channels, connectivity and a 24-bit/96kHz USB audio interface.

Its main USP has to be the ‘Loop’ link function, although nothing to do with looping audio, the Loop ins and outs allow you to connect to multiple Loop mixers so you’re able to monitor the mix from other units.

Bluetooth connectivity and a turntable inputs on channels two and three respectively, round up the updated features.

The Loop 8 is available now for $145.99 and you’ll find more info on the Maker Hart website .

Loop 8 features