The Lava Music x Chemist Creations collaborative guitar embraces minimalism

Lava Music has unveiled the next evolution of its innovative Lava ME 2 electro acoustic guitar design with a new collaboration with streetwear brand Chemist Creations.

The result is a guitar that blends aesthetic minimalism with cutting edge features, including a soundboard made from Lava's AirCarbon material – carbon fibre layers in a honeycomb structure.

(Image credit: Lava Music)

The limited edition Lava Music x Chemical Creations collaboration comes with in two colours; Coral White ( named the SiO2), and Green Chaud (NaCl).

(Image credit: Lava Music)

The AirSonic carbon-fibre body of each model is finished in a Chemist Creations enclosure design. And the electro acoustic guitar's Flyneck is set up using Plek technology.

(Image credit: Lava Music)

The onboard preamp features FreeBoost technology – similar to what we've seen from Yamaha's Transacoustic models, allowing reverb, chorus and delay without needing to plug the guitar in.

Accessories included with the guitar are a designer style Idea bag, strap and picks.

The Lava Music x Chemical Creations collaboration is available for $899 directly online at lavamusic.com and chemist-creations.com now.

