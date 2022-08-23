The latest Ernie Ball Music Man Short Scale StingRay basses are here

Ernie Ball Music Man has launched a new collection of limited edition Short Scale StingRay bass guitars featuring five new finishes.

Appearing in Burnt Ends, Candy Man, Vincent Blue, Silver Shadow and Plum Crazy, the new four-strings have a street price of $2,399 and are limited to just 25 guitars in each shade.

Though smaller in scale these StingRay basses are big on sound, providing a solid low-end tone along with a super playable action due to shorter fret spacing.

Loaded with an Ernie Ball Music Man passive humbucker featuring powerful neodymium magnets, the instrument’s voice has been carefully dialled in while focusing on the natural warmth and thump of a short-scale bass.

Image 1 of 5 Short Scale StingRay in Burnt Ends finish with maple fretboard (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man ) Image 1 of 5 Short Scale StingRay in Candy Man finish with rosewood fretboard (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man ) Image 1 of 5 Short Scale StingRay in Silver Shadow finish with maple fretboard (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man ) Image 1 of 5 Short Scale StingRay in Plum Crazy finish with ebony fretboard (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man ) Image 1 of 5 Short Scale StingRay in Vincent Blue finish with rosewood fretboard (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man ) Image 1 of 5

This high output, bespoke-designed pickup is augmented with a 3-way rotary switch, allowing effortless selection of parallel, true single-coil, and series modes.

As per its larger sibling, the Stingray Special, the Ernie Ball Music Man Short Scale StingRay comes fitted with a modern classic bridge, roasted maple neck, 22 stainless steel frets, and new lightweight Music Man tuners as standard.

While all of the Short Scale StingRays feature roasted maple necks, fretboard material is dependent upon choice of finish and includes ebony, rosewood and maple (see above).

Specifications

Here's a quick rundown of the Music Man Ernie Ball Short Scale StingRay specs...

Ash body with high gloss poly finish

30" scale length

Music Man chrome-plated, steel bridge plate with nickel-plated steel saddles

Music Man lightweight tuners

3-position rotary switch (parallel, single coil and series mode selection)

Neodymium pickup magnets (for higher output)

Passive push/push volume pot (gain boost)

5-bolt contoured neck joint

22 high profile, wide stainless steel frets

Visit the Music Man website (opens in new tab) for more info.