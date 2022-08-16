Ernie Ball adds triple-pack options to their world-famous guitar string range

60 years ago, guitar teacher Ernie Ball pioneered his light-gauge electric guitar strings.

Named Slinky, these sets have been used by countless guitarists, including some of the world's best-known players such as Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, Paul McCartney, Slash, John Petrucci and Angus Young.

Made in Coachella, CA, Ernie Ball strings are now carried in thousands of stores in the United States and overseas.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Today, Ernie Ball has announced they will be introducing triple guitar string packs.

The new format will be available across the firm’s popular ranges of electric guitar strings, including Slinky, Slinky Classic Rock N Roll, and Slinky Cobalt, as well as the Earthwood and Ernesto Palla acoustic guitar string brands.

Ernie Ball's new 3-packs will be launched in two stages.

Available now, the first rollout phase comprises 15 sets as follows:

Slinky Nickel Wound

Extra

Primo

Not Even

Beefy

Ultra

Burly

Mighty

Mega

Turbo

Slinky Classic Rock N Roll

Regular

Super

Acoustic

Earthwood Medium Light Phosphor Bronze

Earthwood Light Phosphor Bronze

Earthwood Extra Light 80/20 Bronze

Ernesto Palla Black and Gold Ball End Nylon

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

The second rollout phase begins 13th September when Ernie Ball is due to release 3-packs in a further 11 different Earthwood sets.

Triple sets of the Power, Extra and Hybrid Slinky Classic Rock N Roll strings will then also become available, as will a Super Slinky Cobalt 3-pack.

Visit the Ernie Ball website (opens in new tab) for more details.