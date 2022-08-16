Ernie Ball adds triple-pack options to their world-famous guitar string range

60 years ago, guitar teacher Ernie Ball pioneered his light-gauge electric guitar strings.
Named Slinky, these sets have been used by countless guitarists, including some of the world's best-known players such as Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, Paul McCartney, Slash, John Petrucci and Angus Young.
Made in Coachella, CA, Ernie Ball strings are now carried in thousands of stores in the United States and overseas.
Today, Ernie Ball has announced they will be introducing triple guitar string packs.
The new format will be available across the firm’s popular ranges of electric guitar strings, including Slinky, Slinky Classic Rock N Roll, and Slinky Cobalt, as well as the Earthwood and Ernesto Palla acoustic guitar string brands.
Ernie Ball's new 3-packs will be launched in two stages.
Available now, the first rollout phase comprises 15 sets as follows:
Slinky Nickel Wound
- Extra
- Primo
- Not Even
- Beefy
- Ultra
- Burly
- Mighty
- Mega
- Turbo
Slinky Classic Rock N Roll
- Regular
- Super
Acoustic
- Earthwood Medium Light Phosphor Bronze
- Earthwood Light Phosphor Bronze
- Earthwood Extra Light 80/20 Bronze
- Ernesto Palla Black and Gold Ball End Nylon
The second rollout phase begins 13th September when Ernie Ball is due to release 3-packs in a further 11 different Earthwood sets.
Triple sets of the Power, Extra and Hybrid Slinky Classic Rock N Roll strings will then also become available, as will a Super Slinky Cobalt 3-pack.
Visit the Ernie Ball website (opens in new tab) for more details.