Ernie Ball adds triple-pack options to their world-famous guitar string range

By published

The firm celebrates 60 years in the business with expanded choices for electric and acoustic players

Ernie Ball
(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

60 years ago, guitar teacher Ernie Ball pioneered his light-gauge electric guitar strings.

Named Slinky, these sets have been used by countless guitarists, including some of the world's best-known players such as Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, Paul McCartney, Slash, John Petrucci and Angus Young

Made in Coachella, CA, Ernie Ball strings are now carried in thousands of stores in the United States and overseas.

Ernie Ball

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Today, Ernie Ball has announced they will be introducing triple guitar string packs.

The new format will be available across the firm’s popular ranges of electric guitar strings, including Slinky, Slinky Classic Rock N Roll, and Slinky Cobalt, as well as the Earthwood and Ernesto Palla acoustic guitar string brands.

Ernie Ball's new 3-packs will be launched in two stages.

Available now, the first rollout phase comprises 15 sets as follows:

Slinky Nickel Wound

  • Extra
  • Primo
  • Not Even
  • Beefy
  • Ultra
  • Burly
  • Mighty
  • Mega
  • Turbo

Slinky Classic Rock N Roll

  • Regular
  • Super

Acoustic

  • Earthwood Medium Light Phosphor Bronze
  • Earthwood Light Phosphor Bronze
  • Earthwood Extra Light 80/20 Bronze
  • Ernesto Palla Black and Gold Ball End Nylon

Ernie Ball

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

The second rollout phase begins 13th September when Ernie Ball is due to release 3-packs in a further 11 different Earthwood sets.

Triple sets of the Power, Extra and Hybrid Slinky Classic Rock N Roll strings will then also become available, as will a Super Slinky Cobalt 3-pack.

Visit the Ernie Ball website (opens in new tab) for more details.

Rod Brakes
Rod Brakes

Rod Brakes is a music journalist with an expertise in guitars. Having spent many years at the coalface as a guitar dealer and tech, Rod's more recent work as a writer covering artists, industry pros and gear includes contributions for leading publications and websites such as Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar World (opens in new tab)Guitar Player (opens in new tab) and MusicRadar (opens in new tab) in addition to specialist music books, blogs and social media. He is also a lifelong musician.