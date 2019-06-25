The KickStrap promises to stop bass drum creep

If you have ever had to set your kit up on on a hard, smooth floor, you’ll understand the frustrations of having your bass drum or hi-hats ‘creep’ away from you during your set. The obvious solution is to use a rug, but this is not always possible due to space - or the fact that you’ve forgotten it for the third gig in a row.

Enter the KickStrap, a simple yet potentially gig-saving accessory that promises to keep your bass drum anchored, even on a marble floor. One end of the adjustable, heavy-duty webbed strap hooks around your bass drum pedal, while the other end attaches to your drum stool.

The KickStrap is available in either half-inch or quarter-inch plate thicknesses to suit any pedal (Image credit: Music Shipping Company)

The KickStrap is available from Music Shipping Company in two configurations, to fit half-inch or quarter-inch pedal thicknesses (£10.00 each), or as a pack with two KickStraps of each thickness (£19.99).