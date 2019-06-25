The KickStrap promises to stop bass drum creep

If you have ever had to set your kit up on on a hard, smooth floor, you’ll understand the frustrations of having your bass drum or hi-hats ‘creep’ away from you during your set. The obvious solution is to use a rug, but this is not always possible due to space - or the fact that you’ve forgotten it for the third gig in a row.
Enter the KickStrap, a simple yet potentially gig-saving accessory that promises to keep your bass drum anchored, even on a marble floor. One end of the adjustable, heavy-duty webbed strap hooks around your bass drum pedal, while the other end attaches to your drum stool.
The KickStrap is available from Music Shipping Company in two configurations, to fit half-inch or quarter-inch pedal thicknesses (£10.00 each), or as a pack with two KickStraps of each thickness (£19.99).