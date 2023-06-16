The guitarist who recorded himself playing the same Weezer solo lick for 990 days finally got to play onstage with them

By Rob Laing
published

Evan Marsalli certainly put the practice in for this Buddy Holly performance

Weezer
(Image credit: Weezer)

It finally happened; after guitarist Evan Marsalli filmed himself playing the solo outro guitar lick to Weezer's Buddy Holly for 990 days and posted every one to TikTok, the band's Rivers Cuomo invited Evan to play with the band onstage and he's come good on his word. 

As we previously reported, Cuomo filmed a video duetting with Evan, in response to his repeated request, back in February and on 14 June followed it with an in-person version onstage in Madison, Wisconsin at the end of a 24-song set.

See more

Evan plays in the band Diet Life and set himself the task of diligently playing the lick until Cuomo noticed. It took a couple of years but he finally got there, playing an Explorer up on the drum riser next to Weezer stickman Pat Wilson. And yes, he played the lick.

@dietlite_evan

♬ original sound - Evan from diet lite
Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 