Weezer's Rivers Cuomo talks The White Album, channelling James Hetfield and his enduring love of guitar

Weezer formed in Los Angeles in 1992, and The White Album might be the band’s most overt love letter to the highs and lows of their home state yet.

Its cover depicts the foursome stood in front of a Baywatch-esque lifeguard tower on a pristine sandy beach, while the album is chock full of harmonies and chord progressions that nod to that most Californian of bands, The Beach Boys.

Despite the familiarity of those classic California Sound hallmarks, however, the songs still sound fresh and unmistakably Weezer. This trick of breathing new life into well-trodden chord progressions is something Rivers has done since the band’s earliest days, so we have to ask – what’s his secret?

“Yeah, I mean, you’re only hearing the best stuff!” the guitarist exclaims. “Many times when I sit down to write, I use an old familiar chord progression and it ends up sounding really boring or really tired. And then, I don’t know why, but one out of 10 times there’s some magic there and it works, even though you’re using that same old progression.”

Beach Boys progressions and infectious guitar-pop melodies are a long way from what Rivers had in mind when, at the age of 18, he left the ashram in Connecticut where he grew up and headed west.

“I moved out to LA with my heavy metal band,” he chuckles. “We were all about guitar technique and playing as fast as possible… and nobody cared at all!”

He’d been bitten by the rock band bug as a teenager – and it bit him hard.

“I remember I was in eighth grade when some of the other kids in class, they put together a band and they played Metal Health by Quiet Riot,” he recalls.

“And I just couldn’t believe that kids my age were playing these real instruments and playing this song I loved… it just blew my mind! And so I got my own guitar shortly after that, and I started learning all the metal songs of the day.”

Indeed, metal provided the basis for Rivers’ guitar education – he idolised KISS and the Scorpions, but the biggest revelation came before he even picked up the instrument.

“When I was a kid I had seen other kids buy an electric guitar and amplifier… and it didn’t sound right – it didn’t have distortion!” he exclaims.

“I didn’t know that word ‘distortion’, but I knew there was something wrong, because it didn’t sound like the records I was listening to – it was all clean! And so before I got my own instrument, I learned what that term was – ‘distortion’!

“The other thing I learned was a ‘wah-wah bar’. And so whatever I did, I knew I had to get those two: distortion and a wah-wah bar!”