The Guitar Pro app is free for a limited time

The Guitar Pro app is currently free for Android and Apple mobile users via the iOS and Google Play stores.

It allows players to view and play sheet music and tablature that has been created using Guitar Pro tab-editing software for Windows and Mac.

Features include:

• Supporting GP3/4/5/6/7 (.gp) and PowerTab (.ptb) file formats

• Tab (with rhythmics), slash, and standard notations,

• Compatible with mySongBook portal to sheet music (monthly subscription and single buying)

• Switch between Dark and Light viewing modes

• Load files via WiFi and web browser, iTunes, e-mail

• Integrated sheet-music library with search, filters, and favorites

• Multitrack player with soundboard: volume / solo-mute / soundbanks

• Metronome and visual countdown

• 3 zooming levels

• Guitar or bass fretboard (for right- and left-handers), and virtual keyboard

• On-the-fly tempo changes

(Image credit: Guitar Pro)

• On-the-fly global transposing by half-tones

• Playing any selection in loops

• Simplified navigation between sections,

• E-mailing files directly from the application,

• Exporting files to PDF

• Compatible with the Fretlight Wireless Guitar

Download it from the Google Play store and the Apple app store.