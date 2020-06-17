Erica Synths latest Fusion module is not your average VCA and it's available now

A couple of months ago, Erica Synths launched a brand new VCA in its tube-powered Fusion range, revealing it can do more than your average voltage-controlled amplifier. In fact, the full title gives the game away just a little.

The VCA/Waveshaper/Ringmodulator module, as the name suggests, has a few extra tricks up its sleeve. The module also includes a built-in, CV-controlled ring modulator, plus manual overdrive and manual bias controls to further shape your signal.

And today, the Latvian manufacturer has announced the VCA/Waveshaper/Ringmodulator is available to buy now from the Erica Synths website for €290.

Check out the Molten Music Technology demo to hear how it sounds...

Specifications