Erica Synths latest Fusion module is not your average VCA and it's available now

A couple of months ago, Erica Synths launched a brand new VCA in its tube-powered Fusion range, revealing it can do more than your average voltage-controlled amplifier. In fact, the full title gives the game away just a little.
The VCA/Waveshaper/Ringmodulator module, as the name suggests, has a few extra tricks up its sleeve. The module also includes a built-in, CV-controlled ring modulator, plus manual overdrive and manual bias controls to further shape your signal.
And today, the Latvian manufacturer has announced the VCA/Waveshaper/Ringmodulator is available to buy now from the Erica Synths website for €290.
Check out the Molten Music Technology demo to hear how it sounds...
Specifications
- Full analogue design
- Vacuum tube-based VCA – two miniature pentodes for better gain reduction
- Two unconventional CV controls – CVs are not mixed, but they control different grid voltages of the tubes
- Manual VCA bias control
- Manual overdrive
- Input crossfader
- Built-in ringmodulator
- Direct switch for conventional VCA mode
- Low power consumption due to miniature vacuum tubes
- 14 HP