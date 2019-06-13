The Boss WL-60 wireless system lets you cut the cable and roam the stage

Boss is back for another bite of the guitar wireless system cherry with the WL-60, a new package that features a bodypack transmitter and pedalboard-mounted receiver. This promises great tone, low latency and easy visual setup.

You can check out the current connection status on the receiver’s display, while automatic 14-channel scanning should mean that you’re up and running in no time. The bodypack, meanwhile, promises best-in-class runtime, and compatibility with any electric instrument you choose to plug into it.

Find out more on the Boss website. We’ll bring you a price and release date ASAP.