The anatomy of your drum kit

The choices facing the prospective buyer of drum gear is staggering. Much depends on your budget, but basically the drum kit is a simple instrument made up of numerous components.

Knowing something of how these parts are constructed will help you to make informed choices when buying. Here we show you just what a drum kit is made of - how those well-crafted individual components make the sounds you love and how it all works together

Today’s drum kit has evolved over the past century from a rag-bag collection of individual percussion items appropriated from military, orchestral, theatre, world-ethnic and dance band sources, to the sleek, shiny wood-and-metal creations we all lust after. It remains though a relatively simple instrument and, truthfully, amazing value.

The Drums

The most obvious component of the drums is the shells. Aesthetically they impart the overriding look of the kit. A great deal of emphasis is therefore placed on them - the finish and the exact wood that lies beneath. Image is everything in the music world, so finish is undeniably important. Plastic wrap coverings are cheaper to apply and don’t require the underlying face wood to be perfect. They are therefore the province of cheaper kits. Top quality wraps though can also be applied to pro drums. There is a never-ending debate about what effect this has on the sound. If there is any, it is surely minuscule.

Every type of finish does the job of enhancing and protecting the wood, which often includes a veneer of precious, rare timber. Whether stained, waxed or painted/lacquered, a stunning finish requires numerous applications to achieve and is thus hugely labour intensive and expensive.

The finish is a major factor in drum choice. But the type of wood? Well, maybe rather less so. That may seem controversial, but actually, as long as the wood is good quality hardwood, there are many species that will serve. As we shall see, the really important factors in your sound are drum size, the actual quality of shell construction and the heads you choose. (And perhaps most important, how you tune and play them. But that is for another feature!)

Drum shells are traditionally made from wood, except for the snare drum which is equally often made from metal - steel, aluminium, brass, occasionally bronze or copper. Drum shells are also sometimes made from synthetic materials such as Plexiglas (Perspex) or fibreglass. Remo has what it calls an acousticon shell made from hardwood fibres impregnated with resin.

Wood shell construction

Virtually any species of wood can and has been used, from birch to bamboo. What matters is how conducive that wood is to forming into a circle and staying circular. The closer to round the shell, the easier it is to tension a plastic head evenly, which is necessary to get a reliable and musical response.

Accordingly, the better quality of timber - the harder it is, the more devoid of blemishes and knots - the easier it is to make a rigid cylinder. A large part of what you pay for in an expensive kit is superior shell integrity.

Most shells are made from plywood. This plywood is usually cross-laminated - that is, each succeeding single ply is laid at 90° (a right angle) to the preceding one (or occasionally diagonally, as in DW's ‘X’ shells). This makes the plywood vastly stronger and counteracts the wood’s natural tendency to want to straighten out.

Shell-makers sometimes construct shells one ply at a time. But more often they take a 2-ply or 3-ply sheet and, cut to the exact size so that the edge butts up, insert it into a circular mould. Then they take another ply sheet and glue that inside the first one. So now you have a 4-ply or 6-ply shell. Doing this successively you can see how multi-ply shells are built up.

As the thin plies are inserted into the mould, the join is crucial and some companies (for example Yamaha and the British Drum Company) cut that join on a diagonal, which makes it easier to butt up by sliding the ends down into the mould until they make a super-tight join.

Moreover, these joins are staggered around the shell. So, for example, a 9-ply shell made up of three sets of 3-ply veneers will have joins at three equi-distant positions around the shell.

Most big-time companies microwave the shells to harden them and to speed things along. Smaller companies construct the shells cold and leave them to cure. They claim this is better, but whether anyone can actually hear a difference is a moot point!

Either way you have a very strong shell indeed. Now if the veneers used are also of the finest and hardest timbers then that shell will be even more sturdy and round. In fact it’s possible to make a shell with as few as three or four thin plies and create a shell that will stay circular for life. This is important because a thinner shell resonates more freely than a thick shell and imparts a deeper, darker timbre to the drum.

These qualities are prized and this is why - generally speaking - expensive drums have thinner shells, and are made of favoured grade-one hardwoods, like maple, birch, ash, beech, oak and real mahogany, etc.

Correspondingly budget shells tend to be thicker. They employ timber of lesser quality/expense, maybe less consistent and softer. So it is necessary to make the shells (and plies) a little thicker to ensure roundness and stability. Pearl’s popular budget-leading Export has 6-ply 7.5mm shells, where the top range masterworks shells are 4-ply, 5mm thick.

Snare drums occasionally have much thicker shells, like Sonor’s artist with its 27-ply 28mm-thick beech shell. This is because, in contrast to toms, the snare drum suits less of a sustained note and more of a loud, penetrating, crisp clout.

In the past the construction of budget shells could be iffy - you’d see wood filler where the plies didn’t quite meet up. But today the budget shells reviewed on MusicRadar every month look almost as good as the impeccably finished top-enders.

And they sound almost as good too. The slight lack of quality and knock-’em-dead finish hardly impinges on the timbre. With high-end drums it’s a case of subtly diminishing returns in the sound department if not the looks!