The 9 best online drum personalities in the world right now

The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best online drum personalities of 2018. First up we have Ash Soan...

2018 highlight: You'd think that forging a successful session career would be enough for one lifetime, however alongside his recording and live work, Ash Soan has built a considerable following on Instagram too. Since converting an old Windmill in his garden into a professional studio, Ash has been posting clips of his sublime grooves and sonic experimentation, and it's really struck a chord with people. 141,000 people, in fact.