The 4 best new drum heads of 2018
4. Kentville Kangaroo Skin
The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new drum heads of 2018. First up we have the Kentville Kangaroo Skin heads...
We say: With greater tensile strength than calf, native kangaroo hide is an ethical choice for this Australian company. Expensive, but undoubtedly the way to a unique warm vintage sound.
3. Remo ColorTone
We say: Coloured heads occupy a small but significant and fun area. Remo has finally managed to adapt its Skyndeep imaging technology to bring us coloured versions of established favourites.
Read the review: Remo Colortone review
2. Code Drum Heads DNA Coated series
We say: Code is a welcome UK-based newcomer to the highly competitive drum head market, offering a clear range of value for money heads that are designed by drummers for drummers. As with any head company, Code will likely stand or fall on the acceptance of its all-purpose single-ply Ambassador-weight Coated DNA head. So this is the acid test and it performs admirably well. It sits cleanly, rotates on the bearing edge comfortably and tunes up quickly and easily. The sound is fractionally crisper, harder, crunchier than a Coated Ambassador.
Read the review: Code Drum Heads DNA Coated Series review
Winner: Evans UV1 Bass Drum
We say: The UV1 heads are refreshingly different and so far seem to be living up to Evans’s hyperbole-soaked marketing claims. The UV-cured coating is indeed bright, super-consistent and hard wearing.