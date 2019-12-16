The 10 best house producers/DJs in the world right now

Welcome, once again, to the MusicRadar reader polls where we ask you to choose from a shortlist and sometimes slightly longer list of people and products that have done good things over the past 12-months.

We know that the initial lists themselves, on their own, maybe contentious to some, but that's how it is and for those who chose to play along, we have collated all the results.

First up, in the 'techy' side of things here at 'Radar-towers, we bring you the the best house DJs and producers ranked by you.

1. Hot Since 82

As with every DJ and producer included in our end of year lists, Daley Padley's touring schedule has been chocker in 2019. The fact that the Yorkshireman also managed to release his second album (the first in six years) and create a mini-documentary looking into Brazilian culture whilst on tour, is rather remarkable.

2. Peggy Gou

Another DJ who is showing us that it's not all about the music, whilst still managing to smash out releases, is Peggy Gou. Few artists can boast releasing an EP, a record, label, a fashion label and and being named one of Forbes' Asian leaders, pioneers and entrepreneurs under the age of 30.

3. Ross From Friends

Still riding high from 2018's Family Portrait, producer and DJ, Felix Clary Weatherall followed up his debut album with a new extended play entitled Epiphany, which sees the legendary Chad Muska lend hi his artistic skills for the releases cover art.

4. Patrick Topping

Last year's winner, Topping, started the year with the launch of his new imprint TRICK, shortly followed by the innaugral release Watch What Your Doing. More releases from Bryan Kessler and Daddy Dino soon followed.

5. The Black Madonna

Marea Stamper aka The Black Madonna has certainly racked up the airmiles in 2019 with countless shows across the globe. The Illinois DJ has also just announced the Choose Love tour which will raise money and awreness for LGBTQI refugees around the world.

6. Eats Everything

Bristol's very own unstoppable touring machine, Eats Everything, has pretty much carried on from last year with a relentless number of shows. Not to mention the countless releases on his Edible imprint, pumping out tunes from the likes of Ben Sterling, Dance System and Mele.

7. Mall Grab

Mall Grab's lo-fi and fun approach to house has earned him plaudits and a following from around the world. A bunch of EPs released this year have seen the Aussie-born DJ team up with Nite Fleit and Skin On Skin. While a slew of appearances at some of the biggest festivals was also joined by three back-to-back shows raising money for MS charities in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

8. Octo Octa

Brooklyn-based DJ and producer Maya Bouldry-Morrison, aka Octa Octa, released her third studio album, Resonant Body, back in September. The album comes soon after the For Lovers EP and is the second release on T4T LUV NRG, a new label created by Bouldry-Morrison and partner Eris Drew.

9. George FitzGerald

Hailing from Watford, the now Berlin-based DJ and Producer, George Edmund Benedict FitzGerald, has rejoined Lil Silva on a new project entitled Otherliine, after the last years' collaboration on Roll Back, taken from the All That Must Be album on Double Six.

10. DJ Seinfeld

Swedish producer and DJ, Armand Jakobsson, took matters into his own hands with the launch of Young Ethics. A label that saw the release of the Galazy EP, his first in over a year. More recently, Jakobsson has worked on several remixes, including tracks for Prospa and George FitzGerald.

The MusicRadar Best in tech awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer