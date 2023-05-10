Superbooth 23: Tempera is a beguiling granular instrument that can create dreamy sample-based soundscapes

Superbooth 23: We’re a bit confused by the timeline for the launch of Tempera, a new granular instrument from the makers of the Vector Synth. The company website indicates that this won’t be properly unveiled for 13 days, but Red Means Recording has already published a sponsored video demo. What’s more, the developer will be going to Superbooth - presumably with a Tempera or two in hand. Go figure.

The good news is that Tempera looks great. It features eight sample slots, each of which is represented by a vertical column of buttons. You can move up and down to scrub back and forth through the sample, and the samples can be played back polyphonically.

Other features include four granular emitters, envelopes, LFOs, a filter and a reverb.

As the video demonstrates, Tempera does a great job of creating evolving ambient soundscapes. We can imagine ourselves losing hours tinkering with this thing.

A price and release date have yet to be confirmed, but Red Means Recording says that the developer wants to hit a figure of around $600. This is very much provisional information, though, and subject to change.

We’ll try and find out more at Superbooth over the next couple of days. You can sign up for info updates on the Tempera (opens in new tab) website.