Teenage Engineering announces the CM-15, a portable microphone that promises great sound whatever the recording situation

Teenage Engineering has unveiled the CM-15, a predictably lovely-looking portable microphone that forms the latest part of the company’s Field system. This already contains the second-generation OP-1 synth and the TX-6 mixer.

It might be small, but the CM-15 contains a 1-inch large-diaphragm capsule - something that TE says you don’t often find in portable recording gear. Coupled with its ESS sabre analogue-to-digital converter, this is designed to “preserve high-fidelity sound and capture exceptional detail in any recording situation.” In fact, we’re told that you can expect “clean, rich, transparent and natural sound. Period.”

You can adjust the gain switch on the back of the mic to suit the source you’re recording, and TE reckons that the CM-15 can record pretty much anything. Vocals, instruments and podcasts are all said to be within its remit, or you could take the 3.5mm line out to a video camera for perfectly synced audio for your visuals.

Other outputs include mini XLR (a mini XLR-to-XLR cable comes supplied) and USB-C, and these can all be used simultaneously. There are three powering options, too - phantom power, the built-in 10-hour rechargeable battery or USB-C.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Teenage Engineering) (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

CM-15 ships with a 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch tiltable adapter, meaning that it can be attached to pretty much any mic stand or tripod. Teenage Engineering’s mini tripod, however, isn’t supplied - that’ll set you back (wait for it) £99. There is a built-in table stand, though, which can be used to rest and angle the mic on a flat surface.

While we’re on the subject of price, we should say that the CM-15 isn’t a budget microphone, but then we’re guessing you’d worked that out already. In fact, it’s going to cost £1,049 when it’s released in the summer.

Teenage Engineering isn’t competing on price, though - it’s competing on style and (we hope) quality. As you’d expect, it integrates nicely with the OP-1 and TX-6, and is also compatible with your PC, Mac or iOS device.