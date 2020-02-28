“Technology has moved on”: Ultravox’s Midge Ure dismisses the “antique” Minimoog synth in archive BBC clip

The thing about music technology videos is that they have a habit of dating terribly, and this recently republished clip showing Ultravox in the studio in the early ‘80s is a fine example.
As well as featuring a layman’s explanation of how a synthesizer works, it also features Midge Ure dismissing his “very basic” Minimoog (as used to create the bassline for Vienna) is an “antique” instrument, explaining that “technology has moved on”. He goes on to demonstrate the PPG Wave, a relatively new digital synth.
Of course, he wasn’t to know that, some 35 years later, both synths would still be in demand - and that the Minimoog would end up going back into production - but that’s progress for you...