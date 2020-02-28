“Technology has moved on”: Ultravox’s Midge Ure dismisses the “antique” Minimoog synth in archive BBC clip

The thing about music technology videos is that they have a habit of dating terribly, and this recently republished clip showing Ultravox in the studio in the early ‘80s is a fine example.

As well as featuring a layman’s explanation of how a synthesizer works, it also features Midge Ure dismissing his “very basic” Minimoog (as used to create the bassline for Vienna ) is an “antique” instrument, explaining that “technology has moved on”. He goes on to demonstrate the PPG Wave, a relatively new digital synth.

Of course, he wasn’t to know that, some 35 years later, both synths would still be in demand - and that the Minimoog would end up going back into production - but that’s progress for you...