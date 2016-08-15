Zynaptiq's reflection-free Adaptiverb uses AI and "adds size, glue and body"

We got our first glimpse of Zynaptiq's Adaptiverb reflectionless reverb plugin at this year's Frankfurt Musikmesse, and now it's available to try and buy.
The theory is that Adaptiverb can add perceived depth, harmonic richness and smooth tails without obscuring the source and while preserving the tonal definition and 'directness' of your mix. Ray tracing, source separation, and advances in artificial intelligence are said to power the plugin, which promises to be fast to use.
A feature list is below, and you can find out more about Adaptiverb in the video above and on the Zynaptiq website. A demo is available, and the plugin can run on PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats. The full price is $249/€269, though it's currently available for the introductory price of $149/€159.
Zynaptiq Adaptiverb features
- Revolutionary new reverberation approach with unique sonic characteristics.
- Bionic Sustain Resynthesis creates stunningly organic tails, eliminating noisy components from the input for clear, harmonic results free of graininess.
- Harmonic Contour Filter (HCF) circuit for removing effect components not in tune with the input, a captured harmonic fingerprint, or a set of notes defined using an on-screen keyboard.
- Filtering and pitch quantization based HCF Keyboard modes to conform the effect to a specific key.
- HCF HOLD mode for creating cross-filtering effects.
- Ray Tracing and Allpass based reverb engines.
- Input FREEZE function for creating drones, pads or infinite reverb type sounds.
- SIMPLIFY function that recreates the input's harmonic content with a small amount of oscillators for additive synthesis type sounds - without the warbliness.
- RICHNESS parameter for adding octave, fifth or unison interval harmonics into the reverb.
- Pre-Processing section including harmonic synthesis based AIR.
- More than 400 presets covering a broad range of effects, including bread-and-butter reverbs, "invisible" reverbs, instrument-/voice-colored reverbs, cross-filtering, adaptively filtered delays, and pads/drones that play without input signal.
- MIDI control of all key parameters.