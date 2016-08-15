Zynaptiq's reflection-free Adaptiverb uses AI and "adds size, glue and body"

We got our first glimpse of Zynaptiq's Adaptiverb reflectionless reverb plugin at this year's Frankfurt Musikmesse, and now it's available to try and buy.

The theory is that Adaptiverb can add perceived depth, harmonic richness and smooth tails without obscuring the source and while preserving the tonal definition and 'directness' of your mix. Ray tracing, source separation, and advances in artificial intelligence are said to power the plugin, which promises to be fast to use.

A feature list is below, and you can find out more about Adaptiverb in the video above and on the Zynaptiq website. A demo is available, and the plugin can run on PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats. The full price is $249/€269, though it's currently available for the introductory price of $149/€159.

Zynaptiq Adaptiverb features