zplane releases tuned-up Elastique Pitch 2 pitch-shifting plugin

As well as this Advanced view, there are also Normal and Simple displays.

zplane has announced that version 2 of its Elastique Pitch pitch-shifting plugin is now available. Said to have been completely redesigned - and offering different views for different tasks - it's now powered by the élastiquePRO V3 engine.

Other new features include a feedback path with delay (adding more creative options) and the infiniSTRETCH function.

You can find out more on the zplane website, where Elastique Pitch can be purchased for $199/€149 (existing users can upgrade for $70/€49). It's offered in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats for 32- and 64-bit hosts, and a demo is available.