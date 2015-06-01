Yousef's favourite music software
Steinberg Cubase
"I've always used Cubase; well, since about v3. Yes, I've bought both Ableton and Logic, but I never really got inside them. I prefer to stick with what works for me. I'm creative, but not a techie nerd, so if I find something that allows me to make music, I stay with it."
SoundToys MicroShift
“The SoundToys stuff is great fun - even something as seemingly simple as MicroShift. A few tweaks and you can add that all-important extra polish to a track. It’s the sort of effect that turns your track into a finished production.”
Arturia V Collection
“They’re not perfect emulations, but if I use them alongside my hardware keyboards – Moog Little Phatty, Korg MS-2000 and a Juno-6 - I can get great textures and dynamics. Dynamics are so important in a track; don’t just max everything out and hope it’s all gonna work!”
Native Instruments Guitar Rig
“It’d be difficult for me to cope without Guitar Rig! I literally use it on every track. We all know it’s not just for guitars - from random sound manipulation to working with vocals and adding a few extra bits to the overall mix, you’ve got everything you need in one box.”
Arturia Spark
“It’s so easy to play around with the drums as much as you like, but I prefer a bit of warmth and old-school vibe. You don’t often find that with a plugin, which is what surprised me so much about Spark.
“If I’m being honest, my drums probably end up being a bit of a mix-up of Spark, some sounds from my old library and some sample packs - King Britt is a real master.”