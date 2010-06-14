Your chance to co-produce a track with Mark Knight

Our sister magazine Future Music, in conjunction with Toolroom Records, Beatport and Sonic Academy, is giving aspiring producers an enticing opportunity. In fact, they're offering you the chance to co-produce a track with DJ Mark Knight.

Knight has uploaded parts of the project he wants you to work on to Beatport and additional MIDI parts to Toolroom's online store. Once you've downloaded these, you can set to work and then upload your finished production to Beatport's Soundcloud profile.

You've got until 15 July to do this, after which Toolroom will choose a winning track. This will feature on Mark Knight's forthcoming Toolroom Knights CD, and the winning producer will receive:

- 50% of publishing and an equal share of artist sales royalties

- $200 Beatport voucher

- Focal CMS 40 studio monitors from SCV Distribution

- Soundcloud Pro account

- Native Instruments Maschine

- Annual subscription to Sonic Academy and six months personal mentoring

- Full PR and marketing campaign to launch their career

For more details and a list of the rules, go to Future Music or Toolroom Records.