You can now afford a Moog Model 15 synthesizer

Moog Music Inc. has released an iOS version of its Model 15 modular system, and best of all it's yours for just under $30. A slight improvement on $10k, we're sure you'll agree.

The Model 15 app features both monophonic and four-voice polyphonic operation, and can be controlled by four integrated controllers: the traditional Moog keyboard, 1150 ribbon controller, 8-step sequencing arpeggiator and the award-winning Animoog keyboard with 22 built-in scales and polyphonic modulation capabilities.

The North Carolina firm has worked meticulously to ensure that every part of the synth has been faithfully recreated, with particular attention paid to the original Moog modules - from the 921-series oscillators and 904A Low Pass Filter, to the 907 Fixed Filter Bank.

To further enhance the user experience, the app has been designed to utilise Apple's new Metal technology. This means that it will only work on compatible 64-bit devices - the iPhone 5s or newer, iPod touch 6 or newer, iPad Air or newer, and the iPad Pro, all running iOS version 9.3.1 or later.

This is the first Moog modular synthesizer and 'synthesis educational tool' to arrive on iOS, so will there be more in the future? We most certainly hope so.

The Moog Model 15 app is available on the App Store now for £22.99/$29.99

Moog Model 15 features