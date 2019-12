Yooz Music's Yooz Filter is a new variable-state, self-oscillating, 24dB/oct drive ladder filter that promises a fat analogue sound.

Said to work well on all sorts of material (drums, guitars, synths and vocals, for example), it also comes with an envelope follower for creating auto-wah effects and an LFO with adjustable wave shape.

You can hear the filter in action in the video above; it's available as a VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac and costs $67. Find out more on the Yooz Music website.