Yamaha releases Synth Arp & Drum Pad app

Yamaha has been ramping up its presence in the iOS app market for a while now and - when it comes to creating a complete track - its new Synth Arp & Drum Pad offering looks to be its most comprehensive release yet.

As its name implies, the software features an arpeggiator: this offers patterns from 342 types of instrument. The drum pads, meanwhile, allow you to play multiple chords and percussion sounds with a single finger, and there are 61 different soft synth sounds.

Other features include a MIDI loop sequencer/recorder, editing of sounds and Core MIDI support so that you can play the instruments on your keyboard.

Synth Arp & Drum Pad is available now from the App Store at the introductory price of £2.49.