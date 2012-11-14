Yamaha and Steinberg announce Nuage audio post production system

Image 1 of 2 A Nuage has dawned. Yamaha and Steinberg Nuage

Image 2 of 2 Yamaha and Steinberg Nuage



OK, so it's not designed specifically for music production, but we were still intrigued to note that Yamaha and Steinberg have just announced Nuage, a new flagship audio post production system.

This modular system combines Yamaha's control and interface hardware with Steinberg's Nuendo 6 software, and looks like a serious attempt by the two companies (Steinberg, of course, is now owned by Yamaha) to make a mark in the post-production market.

Find out more in the video and press release below or on the Yamaha Commercial Audio website.

Yamaha and Steinberg Nuage press release

The Inter BEE 2012 trade show sees the launch of Nuage, a new flagship audio post-production system from Yamaha and Steinberg.

A truly integrated solution, Nuage seamlessly marries dedicated Yamaha control and interface hardware with a new version of Steinberg's Nuendo DAW software, Nuendo 6, to provide unprecedented creativity for professionals in the broadcast, advertising, film and games industries. Combining cutting edge technology from two of the audio industry's biggest hitters, Nuage signifies a radical re-defining of what is possible in audio post-production.

Nuage components communicate with each other and up to three DAWs via Dante networking. A low latency, PCIe Dante audio interface card (for Mac or PC) delivering up to 128 simultaneous, bi-directional channels at 192kHz or 256 at up to 96kHz. As well as making it very straightforward to create custom configurations to match any application, the digital network means that premium audio quality is maintained throughout.

Nuage hardware is modular, providing maximum flexibility for all applications. Components include:

· Nuage Fader control surfaces: which align with the system's LCD monitor displays to provide super-smooth visual continuity with the Nuendo mixing window.

· A Nuage Master control unit: featuring everything needed for Nuendo editing and session management in remarkably efficient user configuration.

· Nuage Workspace units: that can be used to integrate third party hardware and/or facility-specific custom options.

· Three Nuage I/O units: providing 16 analogue I/O,16 AES/EBU I/O or eight digital and eight analogue.

· A PCIe Dante Accelerator card: that gives the computer running the Nuendo extra low latency, multi-channel audio data transfer capability - with redundancy.

"Nuage delivers the ultimate combination of advanced DAW technology, intuitive interface design, flexibility and reliability," says Nick Cook, European Marketing Director, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems Europe. "We believe it is a new milestone in post-production technology. It throws the gauntlet down to the industry, demonstrating that Yamaha and Steinberg are determined to become bywords for excellence in audio post-production."

"The Nuage system is the quintessence of merging dedicated post-production software and hardware seamlessly together into one complete studio environment," says Steinberg Managing Director Andreas Stelling. "With the Nuage console and Nuendo 6 representing the most sophisticated platform for audio post-production available today, we are delighted to offer existing and new customers a unique approach to achieving higher levels of productivity and quality."

Inter BEE 2012 takes place at Tokyo's Makuhari Messe from 14th - 16th November. Yamaha is exhibiting on Stand 4410, Hall 4.