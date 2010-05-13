Win a PreSonus FireStudio Mobile and Studio One Pro DAW bundle

Each month for the next three months, Source Distribution will be giving away an amazing recording bundle consisting of a PreSonus FireStudio Mobile Audio Interface and the PreSonus Studio One Pro DAW - making it the ideal music production system.

FireStudio Mobile is a ten-input, six-output professional recording system that combines two PreSonus XMAX™ Class A microphone preamplifiers; six line-level, analog input channels; S/PDIF digital input and output; MIDI I/O; and headphone monitoring with separate gain control - enough input capacity and flexibility to record a whole band!

Studio One Pro is the new PreSonus DAW that integrates perfectly with the FireStudio Mobile. It's a groundbreaking music creation and production application for Mac OS X and Windows XP/Vista/7 that makes audio recording, MIDI sequencing, and audio mastering ridiculously simple right out of the box. Studio One changes the rules of the game with fresh code, innovative drag-and-drop MIDI mapping and plug-in management, auto-configuration with PreSonus hardware, insanely good audio quality, unlimited tracks and plug-ins per track, and a powerful, inventive Start page.

FireStudio Mobile key features:

The most inputs of any mobile interface

True 48V phantom power - even when powered by your laptop!

Features PreSonus XMAX™ Class A preamps

Superb A/D conversion with class leading 118dB of dynamic range

Studio One Pro key features:

Fantastically easy to learn and easy to use

64 bit audio engine for amazing sound quality

Rock solid stability

Extensive drag and drop features means faster workflow

Studio One provides everything in one - recording, mixing, mastering and complete internet integration

The competition is open to residents of the UK & Ireland, and an entry form can be found at www.sourcedistribution.co.uk/presonuscompetition

