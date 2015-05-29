Who's getting the first Sequential Prophet-6 synth?

There were plenty of hot new synth launches at NAMM 2015, but for many, the highlight was the announcement of the Prophet-6, which coincided with the revelation that Dave Smith has retaken ownership of the Sequential brand.

The good news is that the synth is now almost ready to ship. Indeed, Dave Smith Instruments has revealed via its Facebook page that the very first Prophet-6 to go into production has just been finished.

So who's going to be getting this landmark piece of hardware? That'll be none other than Dave Smith himself. Given that he designed it, we're guessing he's going to be pretty pleased with his new acquisition.

You can find out more about the Prophet-6 on the Dave Smith Instruments website. It has a US retail price of $2,999.