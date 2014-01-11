What's new in Steinberg Cubase 9?

Steinberg have releasing three new versions of Cubase - Cubase Pro, Artist and Elements 9 - all of which are all available now.

The good news is that some of the big new features are available in all three iterations of Cubase 9. One of these is the Lower Zone, a new area in the project window that's used for the mixer and other tool panels. There's also the Sampler Track, which provides you with an easy way of playing samples chromatically. These can be manipulated with filters and controls in the Lower Zone, and the Caleidoscope library gives you hundreds of samples to play with right away.

There are some Cubase Pro exclusives, of course: a new 8-band EQ known as Frequency, for example, and up to 10 marker tracks, which you can use to specify ranges within projects so that you can export stems and group mixes.

Other features are common to both Cubase Pro and Artist. MixConsole History gives you more undo/redo flexibility; Audio-Ins enable you to send audio to VST 3 instrument plugins that support sidechaining; and VST Transit aids cloud collaboration. Cubase Pro 9 also comes with VST Connect SE, the latest version of Steinberg's remote recording software.

Returning to improvements that have been made to all versions of Cubase 9, many of the software's built-in plugins have been enhanced, while the deliciously-name Plug-In Sentinel is on-hand to scan plugins on startup and ensure stability.

Find out more on the Steinberg website.

Key features of Cubase Pro 9

Award-winning 32-bit floating-point Steinberg audio engine with up to 192 kHz, 5.1 surround, flexible routing and full automatic delay compensation

Unlimited audio, instrument and MIDI tracks and up to 256 physical inputs and outputs

MixConsole for pro mixing desk experience and integrated high-end channel strip, VCA faders, Loudness Meter, Wave Meters

Complete suite of over 90 high-end audio and MIDI VST effect processors, including Quadrafuzz v2, VST Amp Rack and VST Bass Amp guitar and bass tone suites, REVerence convolution reverb, Frequency 8-band EQ and many more

Comprehensive set of 8 outstanding instruments with over 3,000 sounds, including HALion Sonic SE 2, Groove Agent SE 4, Padshop, Retrologue 2 and LoopMash 2

Intelligent compositional tools like Chord Track, Chord Pads and advanced Chord Assistant for creative and playful composing of harmonic progressions and advanced voicings

VariAudio for MIDI-style note editing of monophonic audio tracks, automatic voicing harmonization and auto-tuning effects

Full VST Expression 2 with Note Expression, VST Dynamics and Expression Maps for fully integrated workflows with musical articulations, dynamics and controller values

Perfect integration of external hardware effect devices and instruments, such as synthesizers or signal processors, into the sequencer signal flow

VST Connect SE and VST Transit cloud collaboration services

Key features of Cubase Artist 9

Award-winning 32-bit floating-point Steinberg audio engine with up to 192 kHz, flexible routing and full automatic delay compensation

Simultaneous playback of 64 audio tracks, 128 MIDI tracks and up to 32 physical inputs and outputs

MixConsole for pro mixing desk experience and integrated high-end channel strip with dynamics and EQ

Comprehensive set of 8 outstanding instruments with over 2,600 sounds, including HALion Sonic SE 2, Groove Agent SE 4, Padshop, Retrologue 2 and LoopMash 2

Suite of over 70 high-end audio and MIDI VST effect processors, including Pitch Correct for vocal editing, VST Amp Rack and VST Bass Amp guitar and bass tone suites, Quadrafuzz v2 and many more!

Intelligent compositional tools like Chord Track and Chord Pads for creative and playful composing of harmonic progressions and advanced voicings

Thousands of MIDI construction kits, audio loops and samples as building blocks to create sketches, play-alongs or even full songs with just a few clicks

Lightning-fast multi-take comping with the dedicated lane tracks and the click-and-drag comp tool for conjuring the perfect recording TrackVersions for playlists-like editing and render-in-place for easily bouncing MIDI and audio parts

Streamlined music notation and score editing feature set

Key features of Cubase Elements 9