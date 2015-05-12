Waves promises better reverb tails with H-Reverb plugin

If you're going to release a reverb plugin these days, it's got to offer something to make it stand out from the crowd. In the case of Waves' H-Reverb - a 'hybrid reverb', no less - that something is a supposedly "pioneering" algorithmic FIR (Finite Impulse Response) technology that promises "richer, deeper reverb tails that sit beautifully in the mix while breathing crisp air into your tracks".

In practical terms, this means that you can shape and customise the reverb's decay envelope in non-linear ways. H-Reverb features Waves' analogue modelling technology, while there's also a Drive control and a library of presets from leading mixing engineers.

H-Reverb is available now in native plugin formats for the introductory price of $199 (regular price is $349). You can find out more, download a demo and buy it on the Waves website.

Waves H-Reverb features