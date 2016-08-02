Watch Point Blank's Ski Oakenfull deconstruct New Order's Blue Monday

To coincide with New Order headlining last month's Sónar 2016 in Barcelona, Point Blank were asked to take part in Sónar +D - the educational arm of the famous festival.

Naturally, Lead Course Developer Ski Oakenfull jumped at the chance to deconstruct the band's classic Blue Monday. Watch the video to see how it all went down and, as a special treat, you can also download the project used by Ski once you register with Point Blank.

Hungry to make it as the next big-name producer? Point Blank's courses in London, Los Angeles and online cover sound design, production, mixing, mastering, composition and much more.

With alumni including Claude VonStroke, Plastician and Jon Rundell you know you're in safe hands.

For more information, check out the Point Blank website.