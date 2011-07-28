Wanted! Roland Product Demonstrator, Synths and Production

PRESS RELEASE: Roland UK have a prime opportunity to play around with some cool gear, and getting paid for it.

Hopefully, you've heard of Roland. Our products are synonymous with the history of electronic music, from the iconic synths and drum machines of the past to our current range of market-leading instruments used by artists all over the world.

We're looking for someone special to showcase Roland synths and production gear, including Cakewalk's Sonar X1 DAW and the new Jupiter-80 synth. The job involves demonstrating our current synth and production range to the general public, via music stores and exhibitions, as well as training staff in music stores how to use and sell our products. The role is part time initially, with potential to develop into a full-time position for the right candidate.

You'll be a gear nut for sure, and as well as being a great player you'll need excellent communication skills and a deep knowledge of music technology and production techniques. This is an exciting role involving the most creative and inspiring gear available so we only want to hear from people who fit the bill - quite simply, you must live, breathe and sleep music production and you'll need to know your LFOs from your VCFs.

Send us a short YouTube video of yourself demonstrating a synth or similar product (not necessarily from Roland although that would be nice), showing your musical prowess and telling us why you're perfect for the role.

The video should be no more than three minutes long - long enough to make an impact, too short for that 10 minute keyboard solo. Remember, we're looking for inspiring, creative types who know how to bring out the best in musical instruments, while explaining clearly what is going on (no jargon allowed). Once you've recorded the video, email the YouTube link to jobs@roland.co.uk quoting in the subject field 'Job Reference 101' and we'll do the rest.

Good luck!

