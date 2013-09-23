Waldorf Pulse 2 analogue synth now available

Waldorf Pulse 2
It's taken a while, but Waldorf has finally released its Pulse 2 analogue synth.
Originally announced at the 2012 Winter NAMM show, we'd almost forgotten about it, but the company has confirmed that it's now shipping.
The successor to the Pulse synth from the '90s, Pulse 2 sports three analogue oscillators and a filter that offers 24dB/12db lowpass and 12db highpass/bandpass modes. Other features include filter FM and ring modulation from oscillator 3, two overdrive circuits, and paraphonic and unison modes. There's an arpeggiator and an 8-slot modulation matrix, while connectivity options include USB, MIDI In/Out and CV Out.
You can find out more about the Pulse 2, which comes in a metal case, on the Waldorf website. It costs €461/$610.
Walforf Pulse 2 features
- 3 analog oscillators + 1 noise generator
- Pulse width modulation
- Hard sync
- Filter FM from Oscillator 3
- Ring Modulation from Oscillator 3
- XOR Osc Mode
- 8/4 Voice Paraphonic modes
- Cascade Filter
- 24dB/12db Lowpass, 12db Highpass/Bandpass filter modes
- Powerful Arpeggiator
- 8-slot Modulation Matrix
- USB
- MIDI
- External analog signal input
- Stereo line out
- Headphone out
- Backwards compatible with classic Pulse
- 128x64 character backlit LCD
- 8 stainless steel knobs
- 500 Sound Programs
- Electron-absorbing black case