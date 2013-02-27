VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 60
A magnificent seven
As we continue to seek your nominations for the best VST plug-in synths in the world today we can also tell you about some of the latest new instruments and effects to hit the internet.
Will any of these soon be considered classics? Read on and decide for yourself.
IK Multimedia AmpliTube Orange
This latest themed AmpliTube release pays tribute to amp manufacturer Orange, coming with eight amp models (AD 200, Dual Terror, OR 50, the Thunderverb 200, the Tiny Terror, the AD30TC, Rockerverb 50 the OR-120) and nine matching cabinets.
MusicDevelopments RapidComposer 2
Designed, as its name suggests, to speed up the composition process, this “music prototyping software” has tools for phrase editing, generation, morphing and grouping, plus motif development and chord progression editing features. It now sports a redesigned interface and improved workflow.
Radium Audio Radium Compressor
A compressor/expander that enables you to visualise your sound and quickly make changes to it. The plug-in is designed to be simple and intuitive and has been optimised for low CPU usage.
DyVision Works DyVision Video Tape Emulator
We’ve had plenty of audio tape machine emulations, but this plug-in is designed to recreate the classically imperfect sound of the VCR. Whether you want the sound of mangled tape, misaligned heads/rollers or other video nasties, it’s here to help you out.
discoDSP Discovery Pro 6
Discovery Pro is a well-established virtual analogue synth/sampler. The most notable additions to version 6 are the Nord Lead 2-modelled filters, but various other tweaks have been made, too. An upgrade from version 5 costs €19.99.
Tek'it Audio Badass 2
This is a multi-effect plug-in with a difference - all of its processors are designed for distortion purposes. You get two actual distortions, pre and post filters, a lo-fi resampler, a bit degrader, a pitch-shifter, a frequency cutter, a frequency booster, a ring modulator, a limiter and a compressor. These can all be used individually or combined.
Mulus Rapid Mastering Tool
The process of mastering is one that can be tricky to get your head around, but this plug-in aims to simplify it to an extreme extent by giving you a one-stop set of tools for getting the job done fast. It comes with a dual cascading EQ and look-ahead limiting with dynamic transient processing.
